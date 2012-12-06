Want: A Glamorous Fur Tie Scarf To Elevate Any Winter Look

What: A classic, cozy fur scarf to keep us warm and looking chic as we embark on completing our holiday shopping this chilly weekend.

Why: While chunky knit scarves are key staples, sometimes we need something a little more special to help invigorate both our outfits and our moods.

How: Throw this over a classic peacoat and slip into a pair of penny loafers for a striking retro look. Alternatively, when worn with a graphic sweater, a flared skirt and a killer statement necklace, you’ll be giving any eclectic editor, blogger or street-style star a run for their money.

Finn Raccoon Fur Tie Scarf, $598; at Coach