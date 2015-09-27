StyleCaster
Share

12 Glamorous Faux Fur Coats You Need This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Glamorous Faux Fur Coats You Need This Season

by
12 Glamorous Faux Fur Coats You Need This Season
12 Start slideshow

If your personal stance on wearing fur is decidedly anti, rejoice: A staggering number of designers and retailers are making faux fur coats that are every bit as glamorous as the real thing—and just as warm.

MORE: Why I Only Buy Cheap Jeans: One Fashion Editor’s Story

Thanks to labels like British-based faux fur outerwear brand Shrimps—which has singlehandedly made pastel fake fur a thing—to high-street options from retailers like ASOS and H&M, owning a glamorous (and seriously cozy) faux fur coat is an option for any budget.

Here, we’ve rounded up 12 of the season’s best faux fur coats for you shop now. And remember—these work just as well with blue jeans and boots as they do with dressier looks.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

The Haute Pursuit Olive Boxy Faux Fur Coat, $850; at THP Shop

Shrimps Bobbin Striped Faux Fur Coat, $995; at Net-a-Porter

Trina Turk 'Makayla' Patchwork Faux Fur Coat, $395; at Nordstrom

Betsey Johnson Faux Fur Topper, $228; at Nordstrom

Faux Fur Coat, $199; at H&M

ASOS Vintage Faux Fur Coat, $126; at ASOS

Topshop Faux Fur Animal Print Swing Coat, $170; at Topshop

Zadig & Voltaire Faux Jacket, $535; at Stylebop

Smythe 'Mongolian' Faux Fur Jacket, $695 at Nordstrom

Somedays Sacred Faux Fur Coat, $169; at Shoptiques

Won Hundred Marian Faux Fur Coat, $385; at Shopbop

Little White Lies Fur Baby Cropped Coat, $80; at Urban Outfitters 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Statement Shoes and Bags Rule in Milan

Statement Shoes and Bags Rule in Milan
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share