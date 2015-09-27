12 Glamorous Faux Fur Coats You Need This Season

If your personal stance on wearing fur is decidedly anti, rejoice: A staggering number of designers and retailers are making faux fur coats that are every bit as glamorous as the real thing—and just as warm.

Thanks to labels like British-based faux fur outerwear brand Shrimps—which has singlehandedly made pastel fake fur a thing—to high-street options from retailers like ASOS and H&M, owning a glamorous (and seriously cozy) faux fur coat is an option for any budget.

Here, we’ve rounded up 12 of the season’s best faux fur coats for you shop now. And remember—these work just as well with blue jeans and boots as they do with dressier looks.