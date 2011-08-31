GLAAD Not Happy About Tyler, the Creator’s VMA Win

Tyler the Creator only creates hate, according to GLAAD.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation is condemning MTV for celebrating Tyler the Creator at this week’s Video Music Awards.

They particularly cite Tyler’s song, “Odd Future,” as a main example for their opposition. In the song, Tyler uses hateful slurs such as “faggot” in lyrics, as well as references to rape and domestic violence.

Matt Kane, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Entertainment Media took to his blog to defame Tyler saying the rapper “writes some of the most violently anti-gay and misogynistic music currently enjoying mainstream recognition.”

Can such a disseminator of hate and violence rightfully be “Best New Artist.” What message does this send to a young and impressionable MTV audience?

I think Katie Holmes said it best when she said, “Tyler the Creator makes me want to run in the other direction fast!”

I’m with you, Katie!

