The 5 Best Looks From the GLAAD Awards, Plus Jennifer Lawrence’s New Haircut

Just because the high-profile awards shows come to an end after the Oscars, there are still plenty of less grandiose ceremonies that are taking place like last week’s MTV Movie Awards and Saturday’s GLAAD Media Awards. And just because they aren’t as prestigious doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of A-listers on the red carpet.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which honors positive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, was hosted by Drew Barrymore and featured guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Lawrence. The ladies stepped up their red carpet game, with Theron and Lawrence—who was showing off a new haircut—making public appearances not in Dior for the first time we can remember.

The less stuffy vibe of this particular event definitely allowed stars to have a lot more fun with their fashion choices—and it was a total win overall.

