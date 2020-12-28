Are Gizelle & Jamal Still Together After Those ‘RHOP’ Cheating Rumors? What We Know

After the explosive RHOP reunion, Bravo fans have been curious to know if Gizelle and Jamal are still together from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 5 of the Bravo series saw Gizelle Bryant reunite with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, whom she divorced in 2009 after seven years of marriage. The season also saw Gizelle and Jamal’s three daughters—Grace, 16, Adore, 14, and Angel, 14—question their relationship, given their father’s past infidelity and his missing appearances from the show, such as when he failed to show up to a family photoshoot. Fast forward to the RHOP season 5 reunion, where Gizelle’s costar, Monique Samuels, claimed that a woman DM’d her, claiming to be Jamal’s girlfriend. Monique went on to use texts provided by the woman to claim that Jamal is cheating on Gizelle. In the alleged texts between Jamal and the woman, Jamal also allegedly tells the woman that his relationship with Gizelle was just for reality TV, something that Gizelle’s RHOP costars suspected when Jamal never showed up for filming.

Monique’s claims aired on the first part of the RHOP reunion in early December 2020. The third and final part of the reunion aired on Sunday, December 27, and though host Andy Cohen touched on the allegations again with Gizelle before the episode ended, viewers didn’t have a clear idea on where Gizelle and Jamal’s relationship is now. Well, in an Instagram Live after the first part of the reunion, Jamal denied Monique’s claims that he cheated on Gizelle with an anonymous woman. He also claimed that Monique’s claims were retaliation against Gizelle for talking about a false rumor that she conceived a child with her personal trainer.

Gizelle also told The Daily Mail at the time that she and Jamal are “fine” and are still together. “I just felt like it was a huge deflection,” she said. “She has a lot of answering to do herself with regards to her behavior this season…No one can tell us about our relationship, so we’re fine.”

She continued, “I was just like, ‘Wow, you ladies are really angry! You all are really mad at Gizelle! Don’t know why, but OK.” Then, she revealed the warnings she had received prior to the reunion show taping.”

In an interview with StyleCaster in December, Gizelle also confirmed that she’s still together with Jamal and the two planned to spend the holidays together. “Every year my dad comes to town, he lives in Atlanta and he gets a Christmas tree for me with my kids,” she said at the time. “And it’s always like a Charlie Brown tree. It never looks right. There are always holes in it, it’s a mess. And then they decorate it and I don’t get involved. And it looks terrible every year and I’m cool with it! It’s their thing. So this year my dad can’t come. My dad’s 82, so you know, he’s definitely not getting on a plane. So I’m going to have to do this whole tree thing with my girls and kind of take his role. Which is going to be interesting. Because we’ve done this ever since I got divorced. So my dad kind of filled in for Jamal.”

She also talked about Thanksgiving with her ex-husband, who lives in Atlanta. “Jamal came back for Thanksgiving. He gets tested weekly and he’s been negative, so he’s totally on top of it because he’s a pastor, he does spend a lot of time in church with people. So he’s definitely on top of getting tested all the time. So, yes, he’s going to be coming back not for the whole holiday break, but he’ll be here for Christmas,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Hulu.

