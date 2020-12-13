Gizelle Bryant On Crocodile Tears, The 11-Hour ‘RHOP’ Reunion & Her Christmas Plans With Jamal

Gizelle Bryant was not happy with the way this season of Real Housewives of Potomac ended. “There was no resolution for anyone,” she told STYLECASTER. This season has definitely been a whirlwind, from Candiace and Monique’s altercation to yet another indiscretion from the one and only Michael Darby, it feels like we’ve been through a lot with these women.

And with just the reunion left to watch, our holiday season will be feeling empty without the lovely ladies of Potomac in our lives. Thankfully, Gizelle is here to fill that void with some help from Baileys—not the Real House Wife of Atlanta, the Irish cream.

On Thursday, December 17, you can watch Gizelle and Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies bake a delicious Baileys Chocolate Fig Pie on Baileys’ Instagram channel. “It’s always nice to work with a company that is also getting back to the community,” says Gizelle. “Baileys is donating $75,000 to different charities throughout the holiday season.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gizelle and Maya-Camille are donating their allotted $25,000 to Black Women’s Blueprint, an organization dedicated to placing Black women and girls’ lives and their particular struggles squarely within the context of the larger racial justice concerns of Black communities.

Gizelle says she will definitely be using a bit of Baileys in her holiday baking next year, even if her celebration looks a bit different from year’s past. Below, Gizelle answers our burning questions from holiday plans with Jamal, to whether or not Candiace is faking those crocodile tears.

On the RHOP reunion

“It was the longest reunion we’ve ever taped. It was eleven hours. And it was like when I walked out of it, no, there was no resolution right now was for anyone, not just me, for anyone. And I was really looking forward to I mean, keep in mind, like we’re a show based on friendships. So I’m looking forward to us all kind of feeling like, OK, you said everything that we needed to say and we moved on to a different place that’s much better. And I didn’t feel that way. I know Robin didn’t feel that way, you know because we’ve done interviews and we talked about it. I don’t think anybody felt that way.”

On Candiace’s tears & speculation that they’re fake

“Real. Very, very real and I hate that [speculation] and I’ve heard that. I don’t ever want to speak on anybody’s mental health. Her emotional state is her emotional state. She’s an emotional wreck. They’re real.”

How she felt about Karen calling her ‘bad taste’ her trademark

“I thought was it was interesting to me because Karen is full of crap and I wasn’t surprised because that’s what she does. And so I was like, OK, this is funny because clearly, she hasn’t looked in the mirror lately.”

On Monique returning (or not returning) next season

“’ve been asked this question several times. I tell everyone I don’t hire and I don’t fire. So it’s totally not up to me. It’s out of my pay grade. And I don’t know, I feel like, out of all people, you know, she obviously she had this big issue with Candiace and that never really got resolved. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see”

On Wendy’s first season as a housewife

“I really like Wendy. She’s smart, she’s fun, she knows how to laugh at herself, which is key to reality television. She stays firm to who she is, which is what we need, right?”

On her usual Christmas plans

“Every year my dad comes to town, he lives in Atlanta and he gets a Christmas tree for me with my kids. And it’s always like a Charlie Brown tree. It never looks right. There are always holes in it, it’s a mess. And then they decorate it and I don’t get involved. And it looks terrible every year and I’m cool with it! It’s their thing. So this year my dad can’t come. My dad’s 82, so you know, he’s definitely not getting on a plane. So I’m going to have to do this whole tree thing with my girls and kind of take his role. Which is going to be interesting. Because we’ve done this ever since I got divorced. So my dad kind of filled in for Jamal.”

On her 2020 Christmas plans

“Jamal came back for Thanksgiving. He gets tested weekly and he’s been negative, so he’s totally on top of it because he’s a pastor, he does spend a lot of time in church with people. So he’s definitely on top of getting tested all the time. So, yes, he’s going to be coming back not for the whole holiday break, but he’ll be here for Christmas.”

Watch the Real Housewives of Potomac Sunday at 9:15 pm EST on Bravo.