Givenchy’s Spring Ads: Albinos And Models

Ricardo Tisci takes a bit of an unorthodox approach to casting. Last season his Fall ads for Givenchy included a rather sexy transsexual who went onto show it all in French Playboy. For Spring, Tisci is going a bit paler with Albino model Stephen Thompson, who worked it with stunners Mariacarla Boscono, Daphne Groeneveld and Iris Strubegger, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The ads are black and white, shot in overlapping exposures, creating a washed out look which actually lessens the impact of Stephen’s lighter complexion. Tisci was inspired by a Mapplethorpe image of a Roman bust.

Apparently, Ricardo is into Albinos, telling WWD, Theyre very near my world.” If Tisci is just taking another glance at what defines beauty, then I totally dig his unique take on models, but if it’s just a PR draw, then it may come off exploitative. Somehow though, with his gothic designs for the storied French house, he seems perfectly off kilter in the most authentic way, which is fairly amazing.

The ads hit in January in L’Uomo Vogue followed by French Vogue in February and US books in March. Do you like the first one?