Givenchy Studded and Feather Stunners

Elizabeth Monson (EMon as I prefer to call her) just commented that our StyleCast is turning into a shoe blog. I honestly don’t think that is such a bad thing. Especially when Givenchy decides to shock us with an electrical current of the most delicious line-up for Fall 2009. These studded sky-scrapers above are so major, I need to find a way to get my hands on them WAY before they hit stores in the Fall. The entire silhouette gives me studded goose bumps. And those feathers are so angelic and sweet that I need them on my feet IMMEDIATELY. Let me know your thoughts! Am I alone on this one, dear StyleCaster’s? And are you tired of getting shoe updates? Let me know – I’ll change it up.