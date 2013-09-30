Up Close and Personal: The Amazing Swarovski Masks at Givenchy Spring 2014

Paris Fashion Week continues to impress: the latest amazing moment to emerge from the City of Lights comes from Givenchy. Artistic director Riccardo Tisci walked beautiful, bejeweled masks down his Spring 2014 runway, created by master makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Tisci, whose love for prints and florals is well known, topped off a collection filled with draping metallics, unabashed furs, and (yes) a vivid print here and there, with the incredibly detailed masks made of hand-appliqued Swarovski crystals. In total, it took 40 people 12 hours to apply the masks to the models’ faces.

The sparkling facades seemed to pay homage to the masks Maison Martin Margiela is well-known for, which just makes it all the more appropriate that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in the front row. (Kanye is a known lover of the mysterious French designer.)

