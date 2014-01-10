Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci to Collaborate With Nike on Sneaker Line This Spring

How’s this for a high-low collaboration: Givenchy’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci, is set to team up with Nike for a sneaker collection called Nike RT, which is set to debut this spring, according to Style.com.

Lest you think this partnership is coming out of left field, it actually makes pretty perfect sense, as Tisci has recently made an art of combining high-fashion with sporty streetwear, and has befriended a number of folks within the hip-hop/R&B world. (Although we can’t help but wonder if Tisci’s BFF Kanye West gave him his blessing, after the debacle the rapper had with Nike last year.)

This marks the first high-end designer that Nike’s tapped, and—according to Tisci—it represents more than just fashion on an aesthetic level.

“For me, Nike represents a lot: my childhood, America,” Tisci told Style.com. “In Europe, America is the flag, McDonald’s, Marlboro, and Nike, for a kid it’s very important.” Clearly, the admiration is mutual. “We were impressed by his vision,” Ian Ginoza, Nike’s Global Footwear Director, said. “I personally wear some of the t-shirts; that’s something that Riccardo does well, blurring the lines with street fashion.”

Details so far are few and far between, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. In the meantime, let us know: Are you looking forward to this collaboration?