Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci Designed a Menswear Version Of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Gown

Givenchy artistic director Riccardo Tisci must have really loved that gown he created for pregnant Kim Kardashian for the Met Gala a few weeks back, as his just-revealed pre-Spring 2014 menswear collection is chock full of a very similar floral pattern.

The designer’s decision to include the pattern in his menswear collection—not just in full head-to-toe looks, but in accessories like oversized totes—is interesting considering Kim received much disdain about her look (who could forget bloggers comparing her gown to a grandmother’s couch and Mrs. Doubtfire?)

Of course, Tisci has never been one to bow to the opinions of the masses; not long after the attacks on Kim, he came out in virulent support of the reality TV star, even going so far as to gush that Kim is “the most beautiful pregnant woman” he’s ever dressed in his career.

Our dream, of course, is that Kim and baby daddy Kanye West will step out in matching full floral looks sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Tisci’s latest designs? Tell us in the comments below!

MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Will Take Baby On World Tour

