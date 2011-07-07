As of late, Michael Jackson has been Givenchy’s most enthusiastic supporter and Ricardo Tisci doesn’t mind at all. For Givenchy Resort 2010, the designer went as far as to create some very King of Pop-worthy black studded ensembles. The rest of the collection goes away from his recent Western inspired shows. Gold brocade trims looked straight out of Morocco or off Phillip Lim‘s Spring 2009 runway. Overall, the pieces balanced delicate draping with architectural structures in a way that made both seem delicate and strong. Style.com reports that we can expect more heavily tailored white stretch pique to hit the Givenchy runway in September.

