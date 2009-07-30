Givenchy: Redux

After an amazing couture collection and a lot of positive buzz surrounding the brand, Givenchy has announced that Riccardo Tisci will be designing a capsule collection called Redux.

Redux will show twice a year during the pre-fall and pre-spring seasons. It is said to include re-envisioned classics (the white blouse) with modern twists (studs, ruffles, appliqué).

Look out for the collection starting in October; we can’t wait to see what he has in store.

For now, enjoy some eye candy from Jak & Jil.

[Vogue.co.uk]