Givenchy Haute Couture: Which Celeb Wore It Best?

Riccardo Tisci is one of the most buzzed about designers in the fashion industry right nownot only because he’s immensely talented and is the number one contender t0 replace John Galliano at Dior, but also because celebrities really, really like to wear his clothes.

In the last few months, not a single red carpet has gone by without one of Tisci’s couture creations for Givenchy popping up on a major celebrity. (Who said couture was a dying art?) His haute couture collections for Fall 2010 and Spring 2011 were spectacular, and the whole worldin Hollywood and beyondseems to have taken notice.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Givenchy Haute Couture moments from recent months, and though the wearers range from big screen sirens to indie rock stars, they all look incredible in their own ways.

Which celebrity do you think rocked Givenchy the best?

Cate Blanchett at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Liv Tyler at the 2011 Met Gala.

Courtney Love at the 2011 amfAR Gala in Cannes.

Beyoncé on the cover of her new single, "Run the World (Girls)".

Florence Welch at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Diane Kruger in a Madame Figaro editorial back in February.

Naomi Campbell at the amfAR Gala in Cannes in a dress from the Givenchy Couture Fall 2010 collection.

Penelope Cruz at a Pirates of the Caribbean premiere in a gown from the Givenchy Couture Fall 2010 collection.

Ciara at the 2010 VMAS in a Fall 2010 feathered gown.

