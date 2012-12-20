Givenchy Haute Couture Goes On Hiatus

Riccardo Tisci has won accolades during his tenure at Givenchy, particularly for his punk rock meets extreme luxury take on the house’s haute couture collection (fashion folk have praised Tisci for his modern take on couture, which many predicted would be extinct within a matter of time).

Well there’s bad news for Givenchy haute couture fans, the house has just announced that it will take a break from creating its couture collection this season, and will not show during January haute couture week in Paris. Tisci will still create couture dresses for high profile red carpet events, such as the 2013 Costume Institute Ball next May. Stars who have donned Givenchy Haute Couture in recent years include Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, and Beyonce.

It’s a surprising move considering the accolades that the collection has received, but less of a surprise taking into account that most fashion houses don’t actually make any money off of their couture collections. The exception to that rule has always been Chanel, which Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld has maintained makes money.

Haute couture prices start around $30,000 and can reach $500,000 for a single handmade garment. There are an estimated 4,000 haute couture clients in the world. And while the client base for couture has been growing in recent years—particularly in Asia, Russia, and the Middle East—it seems that that client has gravitated towards the edgy Givenchy. Unfortunate for sure. Here’s to hoping that this is truly a hiatus, and not permanent.