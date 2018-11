Object of Desire: Givenchy feather strap sandal, $580, at barneys.com

Reasons for Lust:

Reason #1: Because what can be more glamorous than having your ankles embellished with black feathers?

Reason #2: Because Givenchy just gave gothic a serious upgrade.

Reason #3: Because these are the kind of shoes that can transport you to a Sex in the City state of mind.

