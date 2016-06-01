Meet the New Givenchy Girl Gang: Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, and More

Aside from perhaps Olivier Rousteing, Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci is probably the designer best known for cultivating an inside circle populated exclusively by the biggest names in the biz. Today, he dropped the first peek at the brand’s Fall 2016 campaign on Instagram, and introduced us to the newest inductees into his cool girls’ club: Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, Issa Lish, Greta Varlese, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Alice Vanessa Metza, and Matilde Rastelli, along with longtime face Mariacarla Boscono—a healthy mix of buzzy up-and-comers, Victoria’s Secret stars, and the requisite Insta Girl.

The models join a long list of major names who have fronted the ads in years past, including Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, and Candice Swanepoel (not to mention last year’s insanely good Julia Roberts campaign). This season, though, they’re more buttoned-up than usual, playing the part of Madison Avenue society women dressed to the nines for … a meeting with their financial advisor? Dinner with their spoiled step-daughter? It’s hard to say, but they do look like the kind of women you’d stare in awe at and promptly GTFO of their way.