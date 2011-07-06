StyleCaster
Givenchy Couture’s Exclusive, Andrej Walks Gaultier

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Caroline Trentini was exclusive to Givenchy Couture. Quite the compliment. [Fashion Copious]

Kate Middleton was made an honorary Canadian ranger. She wore red for the honor, just like a Mountie. [The Cut]

Lanvin is going to make eyewear. Sounds pretty already. [WWD]

Saks is opening a store in Kazakhstan. It’s in the former Soviet Union, and we know those ladies like something fancy. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @AndrejPejicPage Andrej Pejic for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Show ~ https://www.serbia-in.com http://fb.me/QRtZsUfd Taking over the world.

RT @WhoWhatWear Isn’t she gorgeous??!!!! RT @KatherinePower What I wore for my wedding + meet my new tumblr page! #fb katherinepower.com Pretty, pretty

RT @Joie_Clothing Am I the only one excited for Olivia Palermo’s blog? Love her style. Nope!

RT @Equipment_FR Does Diane Kruger ever not look like perfection? Plus, she always has the perfect accessory- Pacey, um we mean…Joshua Jackson. #word

