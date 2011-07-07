StyleCaster
Share

Givenchy Couture

What's hot
StyleCaster

Givenchy Couture

Elizabeth
by

Ricardo Tisci took Givenchy Couture to the Middle East this season with some very literal interpretations as well as some pieces leaning towards his Rock ‘n’ Roll tendencies. According to fashionologie, the show ran over an hour late and was held outdoors, which caused many of the guests to freeze. Tisci was granted the support of his peers, though. Fellow designers Peter Dundas and Christian Lacroix watched from the front row.

Tisci also gave his two cents on the whole “are models too thin” debate.

image

image

Backstage with Jak & Jil

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share