Ricardo Tisci took Givenchy Couture to the Middle East this season with some very literal interpretations as well as some pieces leaning towards his Rock ‘n’ Roll tendencies. According to fashionologie, the show ran over an hour late and was held outdoors, which caused many of the guests to freeze. Tisci was granted the support of his peers, though. Fellow designers Peter Dundas and Christian Lacroix watched from the front row.

Tisci also gave his two cents on the whole “are models too thin” debate.

Backstage with Jak & Jil