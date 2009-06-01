INVESTMENT PIECE: Givenchy Couture Padded Nightingale Satchel Bag in Acid Yellow Leather, $1,975, at <a href=" https://www.barneys.com/Couture%20Padded%20Nightingale/00505001134049,default,pd.html” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>barneys.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: It might take a brave soul to carry a bag this bright, but don’t sell this one-of-a-kind item short. Unlike a multi-colored print (which can be difficult to match), this Italian-made monochromatic satchel with a subtle quilt-stitched pattern is versatile. The best part is, it not only compliments many different looks, it brightens them up. Your outfit just got a little sunnier.

PRICE PER WEAR: (If worn 20 times over the next year) : $98.75