NYFW Giveaway! Enter For a Chance To Win a Topshop Stylist Consultation and $500 Gift Card

Fact: We can’t wait to check out all the new and exciting fall trends sure to be seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Even bigger fact: We’re even more excited to get a glimpse of the parade of street style stars that hold court during the week, and get some serious outfit inspiration! However, recreating high-style looks is often easier said than done.
That’s why we teamed up with Topshop to offer this amazing Fashion Week-inspired giveaway: A consultation with a Topshop personal shopper AND a $500 Topshop gift card to help you build your new street-style ready wardrobe!
Check out the giveaway rules and guidelines below to see how to enter, and good luck!
Contest Guidelines:
- Follow both @Topshop and @StyleCaster on Twitter
- Tweet at @Topshop and @StyleCaster, using the hashtag #TopshopNY with your answer to this question: What’s ONE runway-inspired look from the past few seasons you’re dying to try?
- Must be 18+ to enter and U.S. residents
- Must be in New York and available to visit Topshop’s New York City store anytime between Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 20
- Contest starts Thursday, Feb. 7th at 1 p.m. EST and expires Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. EST
- One (1) winner, who meets our guidelines, will be chosen at random by StyleCaster editors