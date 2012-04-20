Watch #StyleMintLIVE and WIN a Year’s Worth of StyleMint T’s!

Who wouldn’t want style advice from one of the Olsen twins?!? In our minds that’s the perfect way to wind down the week — especially when it includes a chance to win some cool swag.
Jump online to StyleMintTV today at 12PM EST/9AM PST and join a livestream with Mary-Kate Olsen and host Hilary Kerr to get some cool fashion tips and a sneak peek at some upcoming must-haves (did we mention that Rachel Zoe and a bunch of other people will be stopping by to mix it up too?)!!
Check 0ut the contest details below and enter for your chance to win (wait for it) a YEAR’S worth of StyleMint items!
- Log in to StyleCaster and post a photo of your favorite StyleMint tee by clicking the ‘share something’ button on the top right of StyleCaster.com (or simply go here).
- Don’t have a StyleCaster account? Signing up is super simple! Just go here.
- Leave a comment below with the link to your StyleCaster post.
- That’s it!!