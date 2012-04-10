Giveaway: United Nude Neon Wedges

We’re pretty sure we’ve found the ultimate solution for when everything in your life seems to be plummeting to the pits. Our new saying goes a little something like this: ‘The lower your mood, the higher the heel.’ We think it’s pretty great, don’t you? There’s nothing like throwing on a strappy sandal or a ginormous wedge to help you feel a little better not matter how much sh*t is hitting the fan – are we wrong?

That’s why when we came across this sick pair of neon color blocked wedges from United Nude, we knew it would almost be cruel and unusual punishment to keep these from you. Between the color blocking, sick colors and the size of that wedge, these bad boys are the perfect pair of shoes to transition from spring (we think these guys would look sick with black tights) to being worn with an adorable summer day dress.

In any case, that's why we're putting a pair of these wedges up for grabs in our latest giveaway.

