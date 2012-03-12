GIVEAWAY: @PaigeDenim Floral Denim For Spring

Floral print denim is one of this spring’s most anticipated trends — and one of the most fun to wear. That’s why we’re giving away not one, but TWO pairs of Paige “Skyline Ankle Peg” jeans in Chello.

To Enter:

Post a link to your StyleCaster profile in the comments section below. If you don’t have a StyleCaster profile yet — go here to get one (it’s free and beyond simple). Here’s a link to my profile, as an example: http://www.stylecaster.com/member/rachelmsiegel

You have from now until Friday, March 16th at 6pm EST to enter. Don’t wait – Enter Now!!!

More About These Sweet, Sweet Jeans:

Mid rise peg that gets slimmer from the knee to the leg opening with an inseam hitting at the ankle.

Rise: 8 1/8″

Inseam: 29″

Leg Opening: 12″

99% Cotton / 1% Spandex

Retail for $189

Disclaimer: Only citizens of the United States are eligible. Sizes 24-32 available. Winner will be contacted by email.