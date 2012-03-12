GIVEAWAY: @PaigeDenim Floral Denim For Spring

Floral print denim is one of this spring’s most anticipated trends — and one of the most fun to wear. That’s why we’re giving away not one, but TWO pairs of Paige “Skyline Ankle Peg” jeans in Chello.
To Enter:
- Post a link to your StyleCaster profile in the comments section below.
- If you don’t have a StyleCaster profile yet — go here to get one (it’s free and beyond simple).
- Here’s a link to my profile, as an example: http://www.stylecaster.com/member/rachelmsiegel
You have from now until Friday, March 16th at 6pm EST to enter. Don’t wait – Enter Now!!!
More About These Sweet, Sweet Jeans:
Mid rise peg that gets slimmer from the knee to the leg opening with an inseam hitting at the ankle.
Rise: 8 1/8″
Inseam: 29″
Leg Opening: 12″
99% Cotton / 1% Spandex
Retail for $189
Disclaimer: Only citizens of the United States are eligible. Sizes 24-32 available. Winner will be contacted by email.