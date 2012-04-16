Win Over $400 Worth Of Fashion Essentials For Your Music Festival Wardrobe!

Coachella. Bonnaroo. Vans Warped Tour. Whether or not you’re going to any of these music festivals this year, StyleCaster and Vans want to make sure you’re going to be bringing your style game to the max all summer long.

That’s why we want to hook up 5 lucky winners with a fresh, festival-worthy wardrobe because, hey, you never know who might just have an extra ticket that has your name all over it. From one of our favorite jersey fleece tops of the season to some sweet new sneaks, you’ve got the chance to score some totally rad swag from the experts in music festival style (FYI–the Vans Warped Tour has been going on since 1995, so they’ve definitely learned a thing or two over the last 17 years).

If you want to be one of the five ladies that gets to take home over 10 different fashion essentials for your festival wardrobe this summer (all of which you can check out in the gallery above), just follow these few easy steps below and you’ll be one comment closer to scoring some uh-moz-ing new duds:

1. Follow @StyleCaster on Twitter:

2. Follow @VansGirls on Twitter:

3. Let us know what summer music festival or concert you’re looking forward to this year by leaving a comment down below!

Disclaimer: Contest is open to residents (aged 18+) of the U.S. only, and will run from April 16th, 2012 to April 30th, 2012. Five (5) winners will be selected at random and contacted via email. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.