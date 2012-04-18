Giveaway: Day-To-Night Looks With Charles Henry

Remember the days of back-to-school shopping? If you’re still hitting the stores every August to prepare for a new semester, lucky you. If you don’t happen to fall under this category, we feel your pain. However, if you do happen to have hung up your educational cap, you’ll appreciate what dawned on me during my commute to the office this morning.

Why do we have to sacrifice one the best parts of going to school (the new outfits, duh) just because we earned our diploma or decided to take a breather? What about back-to-season shopping? Is this a novel concept? No. But, why should we approach the season with a sense of daunting stress rather than pure ecstasy? Yes, we all have our favorite skirt, dress or tank that always hits the spot, but what about that wild card? Usually – at least in my experience – these have the expiration date of a season, at best.

Keeping that in mind, we decided to team up with the brand Charles Henry to giveaway not only a sick dress but also a blouse that’s perfect for the perpetual day-to-night dilemma. Let’s just say, if we could enter, we would, but you totally should so we can live vicariously through you.

Follow the instructions below to enter and may the fashion gods be with you!

How To Enter:

Like the StyleCaster Facebook page and the Charles Henry Facebook page Register as a StyleCaster user to comment that you’ve ‘liked’ each of the pages In your comment, fill us in on your ultimate outfit including one (or both!) of the Charles Henry items

Additional Contest Details