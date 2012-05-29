Giveaway Alert: Score Sick Summer Bracelets From Edition01!

OK, so if you haven’t noticed, we have a mild obsession with all things bracelets this summer. We cruised our favorite bloggers’ closets to check out how they’re interpreting these simple accessories into their personal style. We love how easy it is to throw on a bangle or three (without breaking the bank) and instantly updating what was previously a basic t-shirt and jeans combo.

On the other hand, we love how you can incorporate your own touches to even the most glam of outfits just by throwing on your trusty friendship arm candy. With that in mind, we decided to partner with one of our favorite online shopping spots, Edition01 to bring you a chance to win your very own bracelet bonanza.

Showcasing some of their newest, sick accessories, we’re bringing you a major summer sweepstakes that will have you on-trend for legitimately just about every situation you could find yourself in–even in an accidental crack smoking incident (ahem, Girls anyone?)

Check out the details below on how to win. Good luck!

How To Enter: