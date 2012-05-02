Give Your Space A Spring Makeover With These 8 Easy DIY Pinterest Projects

Spring is here, you’re on a budget, but your living space is looking less than stellar. Sure, you can save up to buy paint and all new furniture, but by the time you’re ready to shop we could be looking at a fall re-do…in 2013.
When in doubt (and short on cash), go the DIY route. Obviously not everyone is the second coming of Martha Stewart, but you can get inspired and channel your inner crafty mama via the many decor boards on Pinterest. In fact, we found eight cool things you can do that simply involve a little re-jiggering, flea marketing and possibly a trip to your local hardware store.
Check out our eight picks in the slideshow above and then make sure to post your own makeover (or perhaps one you’re obsessively coveting) right on our Pictures page!
Have a hand-me-down dresser you'd like to spruce up? Put your painting skills to the test (or hire an art student -- whichever one is more stress-free) and add a bold color and graphic. (Pinterest)
Super small kitchen and not enough shelving? Create picture boxes for your cups and glassware. (Pinterest)
Running out of room for all your jewelry in your bedroom? Hit your local flea market or antique store for mounted antlers. (Pinterest)
Love fresh flowers or use a lot of herbs in the kitchen? Re-purpose old light bulbs and turn them into hanging containers and vases. (Pinterest)
Too many books or magazines overtaking your living room? Buy some cute boxes and shelve them vertically as a space-saving measure. (Pinterest)
Love the idea of DIY art? Use found objects like old spoons to create a cool statement piece. (Pinterest)
Who needs a fresh coat of paint when you can just create a mural using paint samples instead? (Pinterest)
Want to create a dramatic canopy for your bedroom? Hit Etsy or your local flea market and scoop up a bunch of old quilts and start hanging! (Pinterest)