Give Your Space A Spring Makeover With These 8 Easy DIY Pinterest Projects

Spring is here, you’re on a budget, but your living space is looking less than stellar. Sure, you can save up to buy paint and all new furniture, but by the time you’re ready to shop we could be looking at a fall re-do…in 2013.

When in doubt (and short on cash), go the DIY route. Obviously not everyone is the second coming of Martha Stewart, but you can get inspired and channel your inner crafty mama via the many decor boards on Pinterest. In fact, we found eight cool things you can do that simply involve a little re-jiggering, flea marketing and possibly a trip to your local hardware store.

Check out our eight picks in the slideshow above and then make sure to post your own makeover (or perhaps one you’re obsessively coveting) right on our Pictures page!