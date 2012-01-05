Give Like A Duchess: 4 Kate Middleton Approved Charities

Since we want to know every time Kate Middleton changes her eating habits and shops at Zara, it’s only natural that we would show interest on where she chooses to donate her money. According to BBC, England’s new golden girl has taken positions with four charities: Action on Addiction, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, The Art Room and National Portrait Gallery.

In a statement released by St. James’s Palace they explain Middleton’s choices, saying: “The Duchess has chosen to support organisations that complement the charitable work already undertaken by her husband.” How sweet.

So if you’re in the mood to give back this year (and we think you should) why not take a page out of the Duchess’ book? After all, not all of us can claim we walked down the aisle in a custom Alexander McQueen gown, so the chica must be doing something right.

Image courtesy ofHUSSEIN SAMIR/SIPA.