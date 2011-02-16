Object Of Desire
Giuseppe Zanotti Peep Toe Booties, $463, at Zappos.com
Reason #1
These sexy leather peep-toe laceup booties are sure to turn heads whenever worn. Men will admire your inner vixen and women will envy the ultra-chic luxurious foot candy you’re rocking. No one will have to know you paid a fraction of the retail price.
Reason #2
The strap and buckle detail make Zanotti’s shoes perfect to pair with your Alexander McQueen fingerless gloves and let the badass within you shine bright.
Reason #3
The open toe bootie, which has been taking the fashion world by storm is now on sale from $1,000 to $463. Can you think of a reason not to buy them? While supplies last…