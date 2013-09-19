Giuseppe Zanotti on His Friendship With Kanye West: ‘It’s True Brotherly Love’

Even though there are plenty of people in the fashion industry who have less-than-positive things to say about Kanye West, he still has close friends in high places from Carine Roitfeld to Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, both of which have embraced his baby mama Kim Kardashian. The latest industry fixture to stand up for Mr. West is shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti, who famously collaborated with him on $1,625 white sandals.

The designer spoke to Jay Z‘s website Life + Times about everything from his brand evolution to his favorite models, and they couldn’t resist asking him for the scoop on his relationship with Yeezy.

“My friendship with Kanye is a matter of sympathy and true brotherly love,” he told them. “On the professional side, I believe he is an extremely versatile artist, a renaissance man. It’s not just a matter of good sound; there is the sound, the lyrics, his own outfits, the album cover, the video clips…everything is perfectly taken care of and he creates poetry for your spirit and body. I think he really has great potential.”

With regards to West’s infamous fashion line, which showed three times over Paris Fashion Week and received seriously mixed reviews, Zanotti said, “People are too hard when something new changes the balance. Unfortunately, the fashion planet is not only a creative system, but also a political machinery. Kanye entered the entire environment with his head held high and his brave nature has to be respected.” He also added that he hopes to work with him in the future. “I really would love having a guest designer like Kanye during Milan’s fashion week. He could shake the system with his adrenaline,” he admitted.

What do you think—would you like to see these two work together again?!