Giulietta Resort 2012: The New Girl You Need to Know

I first came to know the name Giulietta when I saw this perfect pair of polkadot pants paired with the perfect tan colored three-quarter length sleeve shell on the fashion director of Barneys New York at an event recently. The store had recently bought Giulietta’s Fall collection and I couldn’t believe I wasn’t aware of the brand, so I stopped by the designer’s studio last night to get up close to the Resort collection, which is even more beautiful in real life which is saying a lot since it looks utterly adorable in the photos.

Designer Sofia Sizzi has some serious names on her CV, including Gucci, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, but her aesthetic is all her own. Her partner told me that she prefers to think of clothes “wrist to ankle” as opposed to head to toe, which is simply genius and rather apparent in the subtle details and tailoring on each of her garments. The Italian designer’s Resort 2012 collection is completely charming and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for Spring.

All photos: Noah Rabinowitz