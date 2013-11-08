Celebrity Salaries: Here’s How Much Giuliana Rancic is Really Worth

TV personality Giuliana Rancic is everywhere these days, but it took a lot of major work to get there. Besides her primary work as a TV host on the E! network, Giuliana has a reality show, a fashion line, and has written two books. She never stops! But clearly, all that effort is seriously paying off.

Giuliana always dreamed of being a broadcast journalist, and holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in journalism. She joined E! as a correspondent way back in 2002, she was made an anchor at E! News in 2005, and viewership has risen 50% since then! Yay, Giuls!

She’s now the managing editor of “E! News,” but her role at the network hardly ends there. She’s also a co-host on “Fashion Police,” and mans the red carpets at pretty much every award shows for the network. Giuliana signed a new contract with E! that guarantees she’ll be sticking with the network through 2015. Her salary is rumored to be in the $1 million range.

Her cash flow doesn’t end with her E! paycheck though. Head to OK! magazine now to find out exactly what Giuliana Rancic is really worth!

MORE:

Why Giuliana Rancic Splurges More Post Cancer Diagnosis

How Much Money is Ryan Seacrest Worth?

Photos: Giuliana Rancic’s Amazing Halloween Costume