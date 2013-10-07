Giuliana Rancic: ‘Fashion Is the Perfect Outlet for Breast Cancer Awareness’

Breast cancer survivor and E! host Giuliana Rancic looks to fashion as more than just a way to express herself—she sees it as the perfect opportunity to educate women about the cause that’s closest to her heart.

“Fashion is the perfect outlet for breast cancer awareness because it takes the necessary information directly to women,” Giuliana tells StyleCaster. “Women love to go shopping, so if they happen to see items out in the mall or in a magazine that are working in conjunction with breast cancer research, it might make them stop and think, ‘Oh, I need to get checked by my doctor!’ or ‘When was my last mammogram?'”

Rancic, who has partnered with LOFT for the second year in a row on a line of Breast Cancer Awareness-inspired accessories, sat down to chat the inspiration behind this year’s pieces, for which she served as the main muse. (Last year, she designed the pieces herself.) See what she had to share of her personal journey below, then lead to LOFT to shop the “Live in Pink” collection for $40 to $70 now!

In the past, you’ve designed pieces for LOFT, but this year you took more of a “muse” role; what differences did you notice in these roles, and which did you enjoy more?

I honestly loved both roles I’ve played! I had such an incredible experience designing for Loft last October, but it was also pretty cool to simply serve as the “muse” this year. I am so grateful to Loft for allowing me to be a part of such an incredible cause, and I can’t wait to raise a ton of money this month!

What was the main inspiration behind this year’s pieces?

The main inspiration behind this year’s pieces was my lifestyle. As a new mom with a busy career, I am constantly running from one thing to the next and I really wanted to create pieces that can be worn from day to night, on a red carpet or just during every day life. I love smart, versatile pieces and I think we did a great job of creating just that!

The battle against breast cancer is obviously one that is close to your heart and your life; what do you hope to teach and inspire in other women through the Loft pieces?

The decision to go public with my breast cancer diagnosis was not an easy one, but after some soul searching I realized that I have such an incredible platform to reach other women that it would be a waste not to try to use it for good.

I’m so happy to be working with Loft again for BCA month and I know that we will reach an incredible amount of women. Hopefully, I will be able to encourage other women to not only stay on top of their health, but also to open the dialogue about women’s health issues all while shopping for a great cause!