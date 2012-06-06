Gisele’s New Bun(dchen) In The Oven And What It Means For Her Career

Ever since giving birth to son Benjamin two years ago, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been under constant speculation from the media as to whether or not she was pregnant again. After all, Gisele is one-half of the hottest couple in the world (the other half would be New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), so it’s only natural that people want this gene pool to be replicated.

Today, Us Weekly confirmed exclusively that she’s indeed three months along — although recent shots of her vamping at the Met Gala gave no indication of this. Naturally, I’m excited. But I have to wonder: What will baby number two do for Gisele’s career?

While fellow Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio has two children as well, Gisele is a different kind of model. Alessandra is best known for Victoria’s Secret, and Gisele is increasingly known for closing out big shows like Givenchy and fronting campaigns for big fashion houses. While she’ll never lose her high-fashion credibility, having a second child could be a major turning point in terms of work — even if her body will easily bounce back, as it has in the past.

Up until recently, getting married and having a family was considered a career death wish for a model — or a young female celebrity, for that matter. In order to maintain the glamorous image portrayed in the glossy magazines, people like Kate Moss flitted around like champagne bubbles and left their personal lives (in her case, a beautiful young daughter) behind the scenes. But when Kate recently tied the knot to rocker Jamie Hince, she landed a Vogue spread which notably featured the entire family.

While we rarely want to even want to touch upon the Kardashian media machine, in this case, it is relevant. While Kourtney was the more low-key of the sisters, the birth of her son Mason skyrocketed her personal brand. Her Twitter followers soared (she is now at 6.2 million), she landed a well-trafficked mommy “vlog,” and she became a more identifiable figure. Now, with another daughter on the way, she’s poised for even greater visibility.

The “Mommy effect” can be seen elsewhere, in cases like Nicole Richie, whose bad girl image was swept under the rug once she started having kids. She even named House of Harlow after her daughter Harlow, which is now a thriving fashion brand. Then she became a “fashion design” expert on Fashion Star, a huge network competition show. Talk about a turnaround.

Gisele’s personal earnings over the last few years haven’t fluctuated too much. They tend to hold steady somewhere around $45 million. And if the next baby has a say in it, she will only continue to thrive — but in a different arena. Our guess is now is the time for her to focus on developing her brand and steering away from sexy endorsement deals and catwalks. If she plays her cards right, this is only the beginning. Whatever the case may be, it’s clearly time for us to say goodbye to the overly-sexy supermodel we fell in love with and hello to a devoted mother.

