Gisele’s Anti-Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss’ Engagement Ring

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Win tickets to hang out with all the bloggers you read on the daily at the Independent Fashion Bloggers Evolving Influence Conference in NYC. (I Heart IFB)

Gisele is making everyone who doesn’t like or want cancer mad by saying, “I cannot put this poison [sunscreen] on my skin, I do not use anything synthetic.” (Daily Mail)

Christian Lacroix illustrated a children’s book by Camilla Morton to totally gorgeous results. (T Magazine)

People are now saying that Tom Ford will show at London Fashion Week. I for one hope it’s not true. (Catwalk Queen)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET:

RT @proenzaschouler Liv Tyler by Theo Wenner in the new issue of @purplediary: http://twitpic.com/3wgfon She looks amaze.

RT @cmbenz Playing F*** Marry Kill at casting, day 2 to pass the time while waiting on girls. #funtimes Love that game, want to marry it.

RT @neimanmarcus I’m starstruck today because @JakandJilBlog is shooting for us! Sent him out with Roopal Patel. Holding breath. Amazing team.

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV Jane Keltner deValle I still prefer the real thing… RT @refinery29: A cake. A Christian Louboutin shoe cake! http://r29.co/hhBTbn Word, but cake is good, too.

RT @Modelinia MODELINIA Are you ready for a first look at Kate Moss’ 1920s vintage engagement ring? — http://bit.ly/gZD3Tw Yes, please.