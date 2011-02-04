StyleCaster
Share

Gisele’s Anti-Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss’ Engagement Ring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gisele’s Anti-Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss’ Engagement Ring

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
Win tickets to hang out with all the bloggers you read on the daily at the Independent Fashion Bloggers Evolving Influence Conference in NYC. (I Heart IFB)

Gisele is making everyone who doesn’t like or want cancer mad by saying, “I cannot put this poison [sunscreen] on my skin, I do not use anything synthetic.” (Daily Mail)

112930 1296840441 Giseles Anti Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss Engagement Ring

Christian Lacroix illustrated a children’s book by Camilla Morton to totally gorgeous results. (T Magazine)

People are now saying that Tom Ford will show at London Fashion Week. I for one hope it’s not true. (Catwalk Queen)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET:

112936 1296840862 Giseles Anti Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss Engagement Ring

RT @proenzaschouler Liv Tyler by Theo Wenner in the new issue of @purplediary: http://twitpic.com/3wgfon She looks amaze.

RT @cmbenz Playing F*** Marry Kill at casting, day 2 to pass the time while waiting on girls. #funtimes Love that game, want to marry it.

RT @neimanmarcus I’m starstruck today because @JakandJilBlog is shooting for us! Sent him out with Roopal Patel. Holding breath. Amazing team.

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV Jane Keltner deValle I still prefer the real thing… RT @refinery29: A cake. A Christian Louboutin shoe cake! http://r29.co/hhBTbn Word, but cake is good, too.

112939 1296841392 Giseles Anti Sunscreen Shocker, Kate Moss Engagement Ring

RT @Modelinia MODELINIA Are you ready for a first look at Kate Moss’ 1920s vintage engagement ring? — http://bit.ly/gZD3Tw Yes, please.

Promoted Stories

share