Gisele and Tom Brady Tie the Knot

Did they, didn’t they? Will they? When? The wait is over.

Gisele and long time boyfriend Tom Brady finally tied the knot this past weekend in Santa Monica, finally ending the back and forth rumors about the impending nuptials.

According to Us Weekly, it was a small ceremony, but all we care about is what she wore.

“The bride, 28, donned a form-fitting ivory lace strapless gown with a trumpet skirt, scalloped edges, long train and a floor-length veil with attached handmade satin roses and attached satin headband, all by Dolce & Gabbana. Her three dogs also wore matching Dolce & Gabbana floral lace collars.”

Can’t wait for pictures!