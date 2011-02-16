Gisele, Pregnant and on the Runway in Brazil

Our favorite supermodel opened her mother country’s biggest Fashion Week yesterday in Sao Paulo by starring in the Colcci show (with Madonna’s Jesus Luz walking the runway right behind her). And today we hear confirmations from people.com that Mrs. Tom Brady is indeed carrying a baby. Trading her usual bikinis for loose fitting dresses, Gisele covered up the bump on the runway, only showing off her killer legs and arms. Who else but our favorite Brazilian could pull off a pregnant strut on the runway? ?Not to take the title away from Shiloh or Nahla but that will likely be one of the most beautiful babies in the world. Congrats to the Bundchen-Brady’s!