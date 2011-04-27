Gisele & Michelle Williams Channel ’60s Icons For May Covers

There’s been a lot of fuss over the last few days about pantless supermodels covering spring magazinesnamely Cindy Crawford on Vogue Mexico’s May issue and Kate Moss’ butt-baring Vogue Brazil anniversary coverand now we have one more to add to the list.

Gisele Bundchen is the star of ELLE Brasil’s 23rd anniversary issue, posing in nothing but a pair of thigh-highs and some seriously voluminous hair. The cover is a reprint from Muse magazine #22 which was released last year, but Gisele perfectly channels the ultimate 1960s bombshell and style icon, Brigitte Bardot: from the beehive ‘do and doe eyes, all the way down to the cross-legged pose she made famous.

Meanwhile, Michelle Williams covers the May issue of Interview, looking very Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s BabyPeter Pan collars and all. Karl Templer styled the subduedalmost icyshoot with retro looks, and I must say that while I don’t love the bleached eyebrows, the pixie cut suits the actress so well!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the photos and tell us: do you think Gisele or Michelle did a better job of getting her ’60s style icon on?

Photos: Nino Muoz, Mikael Jansson