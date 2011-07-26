Gisele Makes One Hot School Girl in i-D

For many of you, the middle of August means only one thing: it’s almost time to go back to school. While I have passed that milestone in my life (feel old, much?), the beginning of fall still brings back memories of pre-class shopping and stocking my closet for the chilly days ahead. For its pre-fall issue, i-D cast Gisele as the co-ed of everyone’s fantasies: The boys love her for her sexy bod and the girls for her incredible ensembles — and yes, her sexy bod.

In the shoot styled by Edward Enninful, Gisele channels her inner playful school girl and rocks some juvenile hairstyles with some seriously stylish uniforms. She pairs her cotton ankle socks and crisp collared shirts with pieces by Givenchy, Jil Sander and Proenza Schouler, and proves that she’s definitely at the head of the class when it comes to sartorial smarts. Oh, and the best thing about the editorial is its title: “life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless.”

Click through to see the spread!