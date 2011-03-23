Gisele is a Renegade Boho Hitchhiker

Emmanuelle Alt told us where she wanted to take French Vogue, and it was slightly away from the edgy, nipple showingness of it all of the Roitfeld era. The Gisele Bndchen editorial shot by Inez & Vinoodh, and styled by Alt, does, indeed, “show a lot more clothes.”

Photographed on some unknown country roads in Europe, Gisele looks like she’s kinda hungry, hitchhiking and very, well, neutral. It’s all very eco, which for some reason doesn’t feel so French to me.

It’s definitely not the sexy swim vixen or biker babe that Gisele becomes so easily. It’s interesting, kind of off and almost a little Into the Wild. Do you dig the new French Vogue so far?