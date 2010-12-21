Gisele Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Photo via WWD, Steven Meisel for Balenciaga

Balenciaga is having a serious supermodel moment for spring. Not only did designer Nicolas Ghesquire send a very pregnant Miranda Kerr down the runway for Spring 2011, the crowd was also stunned when Gisele Bundchen closed the show, and veterans Stella Tennant, Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy all walked. Now, the fashion house is continuing with its surprise casting choices, featuring Gisele as the brand’s face for its spring ad campaign.

Shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amlie Sauv, Gisele is sporting a new punk ‘do, and looking a lot more “boyish” than “bombshell”. While this isn’t what we’re used to from the supermodel, we’re digging her new look but we are a bit creeped out by her male co-star in that Joker-esque makeup. What do you think about Balenciaga’s newest face? At the very least, it makes a lot more sense than her hubby Tom Brady modeling for Ugg.