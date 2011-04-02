Gisele Is Having A Major Identity Crisis

Just a few weeks ago, we were raving about how natural and fresh-faced Gisele Bundchen looked on Emmanuelle Alt’s first Vogue Paris cover for April, but the supermodel’s look for her latest coverNumero Tokyo’s May 2011 issueis pretty much the polar opposite.

In the editorial shot by Nino Muoz, Gisele models quirky, colorful looks from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Christopher Kane, Gucci and, of course, the ubiquitous Prada Spring 2011 collection.

To match her wild outfits and extremely heavy makeup, she dons a trio of crazy wigsthe first is a red one reminiscent of Grace Coddington, followed by an afro that’s a cross between the Disco Era ‘do and Cher circa Turn Back Time. She even sports the bleach-blonde bowl cut that we’ve recently spotted on Sasha Pivovarova and Abbey Lee Kershaw (three’s a trend!).

Which of Gisele’s multiple personalities do you like best, or do you prefer the supermodel au naturel?

