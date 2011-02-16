Gisele is Getting Ready For Baby

Looks like Gisele is getting ready to be a mom. The supermodel, who is rumored to be expecting her first baby with husband Tom Brady, did some shopping in Los Angeles over the weekend all while doing her best to hide the baby bump. Wearing her off-duty model uniform, jean shorts and an off the shoulder tee, the Brazilian bombshell shopped at Los Feliz children’s store La La Ling and then headed to lunch with a friend. We can’t wait to see what her maternity wardrobe brings!