Gisele gets Pregnant, Continues to Model

Gisele is pregnant, but you’d never know by looking at this picture.

London Fog is excited to premiere their new fall ad campaign, starring none other than our favorite, Gisele Bundchen, in nothing but a trench coat. How’s that for a sexy mama?

WWD reports that the photos were shot several weeks ago, and while Gisele’s baby bump snuck it’s way out of the trench coat she’s modeling, in order to “respect her privacy,” the bump was retouched.

Let’s get this straight. To respect her privacy they retouched the baby bump. Okay, hmm, did they also retouch what goes on south of a baby-bump? We’re leaning toward yes.

In other (clothed, sorry men) related Gisele news, fashionologie has reported that she has signed on to star in a series of kid-friendly Webisodes called “GiGi & the Green Team.” The short series is about a woman who “lives a double life — supermodel by day, superhero protector of the environment by night” and aims to educate young girls about preserving the environment. Look at you, GiGi, such a role model. Your kid will be proud. The show is set to premiere on AOL this fall.

And you thought we were kidding when we said the Internet was taking over.