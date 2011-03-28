Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Gisele goes all 70s for the cover of Numero Tokyo, May. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

The Post is all up in arms that the latest Dov Charney sexual harassment accuser posed nude for the American Apparel CEO, which proves absolutely nothing in the way of the girl’s accusations. (NY Post)

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte served as DJs for a five-song set for LAs KCRW radio. So multi-talented! (Refinery 29)

Much like the rest of us, the Times is confused about this whole “brand ambassador” business, but they do get paid a lot. Except Vanessa Traina and her “ilk”. (NY Times)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Fashionista_com Label News: Pringle Hires a Balenciaga Designer as Its Creative Director; Sigerson and Morrison Leave Sigerson Morrison bit.ly/ifbmge I mean, that would be like Helmut Lang leaving Helmut Lang, or Herve Leger leaving Herver Leger, er.

RT @lori_goldstein My new margiela magnifying glass.. Chicness for everything http://yfrog.com/gzzm2bj I wouldn’t expect anything less!

RT @ELLEUK Super news for Amy Adams http://bit.ly/fil4EZ I think she’s lovely, but that is awful casting.

RT @staceybendet Last week of baby yoga! http://yfrog.com/hsgecjwj I’m not 9 months pregnant, and I definitely cannot do that!