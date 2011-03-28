StyleCaster
Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

Kerry Pieri
by

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Gisele goes all 70s for the cover of Numero Tokyo, May. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

120767 1301334492 Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

The Post is all up in arms that the latest Dov Charney sexual harassment accuser posed nude for the American Apparel CEO, which proves absolutely nothing in the way of the girl’s accusations. (NY Post)

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte served as DJs for a five-song set for LAs KCRW radio. So multi-talented! (Refinery 29)

Much like the rest of us, the Times is confused about this whole “brand ambassador” business, but they do get paid a lot. Except Vanessa Traina and her “ilk”. (NY Times)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Fashionista_com Label News: Pringle Hires a Balenciaga Designer as Its Creative Director; Sigerson and Morrison Leave Sigerson Morrison bit.ly/ifbmge I mean, that would be like Helmut Lang leaving Helmut Lang, or Herve Leger leaving Herver Leger, er.

120786 1301339115 Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

RT @lori_goldstein My new margiela magnifying glass.. Chicness for everything http://yfrog.com/gzzm2bj I wouldn’t expect anything less!

RT @ELLEUK Super news for Amy Adams http://bit.ly/fil4EZ I think she’s lovely, but that is awful casting.

120787 1301339300 Gisele Gets an Afro, Amy Adams is Lois Lane

RT @staceybendet Last week of baby yoga! http://yfrog.com/hsgecjwj I’m not 9 months pregnant, and I definitely cannot do that!

