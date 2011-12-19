Gisele Dominates In Givenchy’s New Ad, Kind Of.

It appears that today is the day all the model and designer mash-ups are being released. Not to be trumped by Chanel’s latest cover girl, Alice Dellal, Gisele has been confirmed as the face of Givenchy in addition to the brand’s long time muse, Mariacarla Boscono.

The first image is a pretty shot, it’s simple and dramatic. However, it seems to be lacking a little something, which we just can’t put our finger on. As much as we’re huge fans of the supermodel, it’d be nice to see some of these powerhouses give leverage to some fresher faces, like say, Balenciaga?

What do you think? Did Givenchy cop out in featuring Gisele or is she the perfect fit?