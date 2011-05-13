Gisele Debuts Her Very Own Line Of Lingerie

If there’s anyone who knows the ins and outs of the lingerie business, it’s a Victoria’s Secret modelespecially one like Gisele Bndchen, whose seven-year stint walking the catwalk for the brand helped to turn her into the world’s top-earning supermodel (read: $45 million last year). So, it was only a matter of time before she turned her expertise in the realm of panties into a money maker, and last night, she debuted her very first collection of lingerie for the Brazilian brand Hope during its 45th anniversary runway show in Sao Paulo.

Gisele is the current face of Hope, and her design elements include (but are not limited to): big satin bows, feathered skirts and headpieces, crystals and tassels. The Gisele Bndchen Intimates will hit Hope stores at the end of the month, and will range from R$40 to R$100 in priceabout twice as much as pieces from the regular line cost.

Here’s hoping that the next product she releases is a step-by-step, idiot-proof guide to getting that bod.

Photos: Made in Brazil via The Cut