Gisele Channels A Modern Earth Mother In NYC

Giesele Bundchen in NYC on May 5. Photo: INFphoto.com

Even supermodels need a day off from ultra-short minis and killer stilettos. Gisele Bundchen was in a more relaxed mindset when she stepped out in sunny NYC yesterday in this modern earth mother ensemble. Modern not just because her nanny was actually carting baby Benjamin behind her, but because her breezy, slightly bohemian outfit was just what we’re thinking for warmer days in the city.

The pale paired neutrals and semi-sheer fabric choices go well with the super-mommy’s skin coloring Bundchen recently popped out her newborn son and promptly went back to work in front of the camera just six and a half weeks later.

As for her aviator sunglasses and chic exotic, ostrich aubergine bag, we think they give that giant bauble on her finger a run for its money. Just kidding.

Either way, that side braid straight from the Spring 2010 runways looks lovely on the former Victoria’s Secret Angel. What do you think of Mrs. Tom Brady’s celeb style ensemble?

Related: 15 Sexiest Models of the Past and Present