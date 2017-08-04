Gisele Bündchen Posted the Best Birthday Instagram For Tom Brady

Yesterday was Tom Brady’s 40th birthday, and while we could have guessed he’d receive a cute social media shout-out from Gisele Bündchen, his supermodel wife of eight years, we weren’t prepared for the sweetness overload that went down.

Bündchen, 37, posted an adorable picture of her and Brady on Instagram with the caption: “Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤”

And while birthday messages are always special, Bündchen doesn’t just show off her love for the New England Patriots quarterback on special occasions. Brady’s wife of eight years is constantly sharing pictures of the couple on her Instagram.

Here’s the couple on a date night, looking casually red carpet-ready—that’s totally what we look like, too, en route to dinner and a movie.

Oh, and here they are on May 1, presumably getting ready for the Met Gala. Preparing for a major black-tie event doesn’t stop them from cuddling up for a quick selfie. We’re not crying, you’re crying.